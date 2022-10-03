OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $52.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.05.
A number of research analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.0 %
OMVKY stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
