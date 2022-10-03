Ontology Trading Down 0.9% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $218.60 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.38 or 0.06776232 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00087388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

