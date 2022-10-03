OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s launch date was July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

