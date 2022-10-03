Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

