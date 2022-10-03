Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $77.22 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

