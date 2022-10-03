OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGI. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$382.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.