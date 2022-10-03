Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014313 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

