OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $842,403.00

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $85.65 million and approximately $842,403.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

