Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

ORINY stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.61. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $302.27 million during the quarter.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

