OST Price Tops $0.0005 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. OST has a total market cap of $376,547.86 and $30,009.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

