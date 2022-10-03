Oxbull.tech (OXB) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

