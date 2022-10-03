Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,362.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,541.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00277257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00140043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00729263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00593443 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,149,760 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

