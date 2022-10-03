Oxygen Price Tops $0.0486 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

