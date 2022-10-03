PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $36.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $22.60 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

