Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,066.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.