Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,066.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010776 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
