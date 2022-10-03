Pando (PANDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $157,937.00

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pando coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pando Coin Profile

Pando’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

