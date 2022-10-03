Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Booking by 697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,911.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,022.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,641.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

