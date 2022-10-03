Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

HWM stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

