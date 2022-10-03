Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $65,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

