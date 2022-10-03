Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amyris by 476.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 356,262 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $903,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.92 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,721,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,390 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

