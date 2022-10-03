Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $274,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.