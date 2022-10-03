PARSIQ Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

