Particl (PART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,135.00

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00087144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00065626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030835 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018154 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007759 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Particl Profile
Particl (CRYPTO:PART) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,515,548 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.
Particl Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.
