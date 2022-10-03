Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Partners Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $829.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $980.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.72. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.80.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

