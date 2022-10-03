Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) vs. Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Head to Head Contrast

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paya and Gores Holdings VII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gores Holdings VII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 58.99%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Gores Holdings VII.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya 1.08% N/A N/A Gores Holdings VII N/A -23.53% 1.38%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Paya and Gores Holdings VII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Paya has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VII has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paya and Gores Holdings VII’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $249.40 million 3.24 -$3.10 million $0.03 203.73 Gores Holdings VII N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings VII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Gores Holdings VII shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats Gores Holdings VII on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

About Gores Holdings VII

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

