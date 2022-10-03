Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

