PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PayRue (Propel) has a market capitalization of $119,251.45 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayRue (Propel) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Trading
