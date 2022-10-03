PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.75.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,773 shares of company stock worth $337,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

