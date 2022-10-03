PECULIUM (PCL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.08 Million

PECULIUM (PCL) traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PECULIUM has a market cap of $3.08 million and $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PECULIUM

PECULIUM was first traded on February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io/documents. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

