PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,517,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PENN opened at $27.51 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.