Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,924 shares of company stock worth $1,368,163. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

NYSE PEN opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -364.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

