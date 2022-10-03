Peony Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Peony has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 352,251,104 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

