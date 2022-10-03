People’s Punk (DDDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $178,722.00

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar. One People’s Punk coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. People’s Punk has a total market capitalization of $178,722.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get People's Punk alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About People’s Punk

People’s Punk launched on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for People's Punk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for People's Punk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.