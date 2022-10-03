PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0215 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $39.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001753 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

