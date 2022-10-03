Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00087956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007881 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

