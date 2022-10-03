Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 93,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

