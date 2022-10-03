Phoenixcoin Hits Market Cap of $973,023.27 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $973,023.27 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00788800 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,179,450 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.