PicaArtMoney (PICA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney was first traded on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

