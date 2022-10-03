PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.0415

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $613,175.53 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,542.64 or 0.99979143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079502 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

