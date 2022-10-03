Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

