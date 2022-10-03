Pig Finance Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (PIG)

Pig Finance (PIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pig Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pig Finance has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pig Finance Profile

Pig Finance (CRYPTO:PIG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pig Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pig Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

