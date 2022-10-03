Pilot (PTD) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Pilot (PTD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pilot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Pilot has a market cap of $298,738.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pilot Profile

Pilot launched on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official website is p.td. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

