Piper Sandler Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $19.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.0 %

NLY stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

