Piper Sandler Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $35.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.81.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

VIRT opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

