Piper Sandler Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $2.50

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.16 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
