Piper Sandler Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

