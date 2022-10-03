Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $15.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.78 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

