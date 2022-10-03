Piper Sandler Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.07.

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.74 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $690.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

