Piper Sandler Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $8.00

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.04.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

