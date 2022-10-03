Piper Sandler Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.04.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

