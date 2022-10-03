Piper Sandler Trims Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Target Price to $21.50

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BSRR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

